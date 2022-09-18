Ooni unveils OjajaMore shopping mall to massively empower youths, market farm produce 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Friday commissioned a shopping mall named OjajaMore for massive empowerment of youths and retail purchases including farm produce.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at the new outlet premises located at the km 10, Ife/Ibadan express way in Ile-Ife, Osun, Oba Ogunwusi said the initiative is his agelong aspiration.

Ooni stated that the concept is to redesign retail activities that will be gainfully driven by the Nigerian youths with a view to creating an enduring legacy for Africa in the global space.

He noted that the business is structured to allow personalised shopping to grow the retail enterprise in Nigeria addressing the issue of proliferation of neighborhood stores and unorganised markets.

In his words, “This is a job creation for the Nigerian youths. OjajaMore simply means where people can pay less and get more. It is a combination of royalty and retail to create a different shopping perspective starting from Ile-Ife, The Source.

“Like we have names of people branded into companies like this in developed countries, I initiated this project to build the confidence of our younger ones in productive business and investment activities. Youths are the real drivers of economic growth.

“We have started from Ile-Ife because charity begins at home, from here we will cover the entire South West and Nigeria with a chain of over 100 stalls within the next 24 months. It will be first of its kind in Nigeria and the continent of Africa. “Beyond grooming young minds and serious minded youths in retail business, this initiative will offer over 100,000 direct and indirect employment to our youths across the country, thereby contributing in no small means to human development and capacity building. That’s my target.”