Mediatek Global Celebrates Decade Anniversary, donates educational material to schools

In commemorating its 10th anniversary, Mediatek Global Service Limited, a leading advertising and media buying agency, has donated learning materials to the pupils of Agidingbi Junior Senior Secondary School and Agidingbi Senior Secondary School.

Shortly after delivering the learning materials, the Chief Executive Officer of the advertising firm, Mr Dotun Solanke, explained that the donation is in furtherance of its determination to meaningfully contribute to the educational development of students while also giving back to society.

According to Solanke, as a responsible corporate citizen, the company is deeply excited to celebrate this significant milestone by providing learning materials to pupils. This would help significantly enhance or aid learning for the students.

“As a responsible organization, we understand the significance of this contribution to the advancement of learning. That explains why we have decided to support the pupils so that they have what it takes to succeed academically”, he said.

He further explained that the company’s ultimate goal in providing such support is to rekindle hope in public education, noting that a larger majority of notable personalities in Nigeria today went through public institutions like Agidingbi Grammar School.

He advised the pupils to remain focused and dedicated to their studies if they hope to have a brighter rewarding future in their educational careers.

“I want to advise the pupils to be diligent in their studies. This is the only antidote to confronting poverty in life. It would help if you did not allow yourself to be distracted. You can only succeed well if you have a good education. So, I urge you to face your studies”, he added.

In her response, Principal/Director, Agidingbi Senior Secondary School, Mrs Faronbi Adenike Olufunke, expressed profound appreciation to the management of the company for their support, promising that the school and pupils would put the educational materials into good use

“We are grateful that you are putting smiles on our pupils’ faces. This is much appreciated. We cannot thank you enough for this kind of support. Undoubtedly, this would go a long way to assist our pupils in learning better and succeeding academically. I must say we are glad that you have given us joy through this gesture”, Olufunke said

###