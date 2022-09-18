2023:Despite Police failed attempt to disrupt solidarity march, Peter Obi supporters hold 1 million march in Ebonyi

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

No fewer than One million supporters of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, at the weekend defied Police attempt and held solidarity march for the actualization of his ambition come 2023 general election.

The supporters who thronged the “Nkwegu Ugballa Grand Arena” as early as 6am on Saturday morning, before Police Detachment from the Command Headquarters arrived the scene and fired tear-gas to disperse the supporters.

The Police dispersed the supporters of the “OBI-dient movement” who later re-grouped and commenced the one-million-march for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi along major streets of abakaliki the state capital.

The incident caused both human and vehicular traffic on the popular Old Enugu Road, in the capital city, on Saturday morning.

One of the supporters identified as Mr Steve Ugama, said aside dispersing and tear-gassing the supporters, about five of his colleagues have been arrested by the police.

Addressing the supporters, the National Cordinator South-East for Peter Obi, Mr Maduabuchi Chekwube Chukwu, said the march was geared towards sensitizing the people to support the presidential aspiration of Mr Peter Obi.

“The solidarity march was to show massive support for Peter Obi, he is the man who knows the problems and solutions facing the country”

“We are telling Peter Obi that we are solidly behind him , we the people are the structure, this is march of solidarity”

‘The essence of this march is for people to go and get their PVCs, the good people of the south-east have decided that Charity begins at home,

“The march is happening simultaneously in all the five States of the south-east states and also Bayelsa State”

“We have passed passed the message, people should go and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs),

Mr Maduabuchi commended the people of Ebonyi state for coming out enmass for the solidarity march.

Earlier in a remark, the Founder of a Support Group and ardent supporter of Mr Peter Obi named ” Obinna Ukor Foundation”Mr Obina Ukor, solicited the support of all to the presidential ambition of Peter Obi.

“Nigeria today needs Change, we need to change the system, Obi is the answer to the nationa problems”

“Obi will become the President of the country come 2023, in Ebonyi state Arc Edward Nkwegu will be the Governor of Ebonyi State”

Contributing, the Ebonyi State Lead Cordinator ,Coalition for Peter Obi Groups Mr John Inya Agha, berated the police for their failed attempt to disrupt the soludarity march.

“In Nigeria, we dont need permit before embarking on solidarity march, I notified the police before hand, requesting for protection and maintainancei of Law and Order”

“I notified the police that Obi-dients would hold rally, ther actions shows they dont know what the law stipulates” he lamented.