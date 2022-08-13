Onitsha Anglican Bishop admits 150 into mothers’ union in Togo

In a press release, by the Bishop’s Media Assistant, Alex Uzoigwe, which was made available to newsmen in Onitsha, the Bishop, with a powerful missionary team , arrived Togo to advance the cause of evangelism in the country.

Accompanied by Mama Niger, Dr. Mrs Elsie Nwokolo, and other powerful men of God, Bishop Nwokolo, was accorded a rousing reception in Togo.

He has already conducted baptism and naming of the Church of Pentecost, Kpalime, Togo.

At the St. Andrew’s Church, Kegua, Lome, Togo, the Diocesan held a special service, featuring confirmation and admission of mothers’ union members .

A total of 150 candidates were admitted into the mothers union of the Church of Nigeria .

Bishop Nwokolo, charged them to be doers of the word of God and to remain uncompromising in their faith.