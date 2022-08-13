Onitsha Anglican Bishop admits 150 into mothers’ union in Togo

No fewer than 150 mothers were admitted into mothers’ union in Togo, Friday, by the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, who is currently on a pastoral visit to the Anglican communities of Togo, in West Africa.
In a press release, by the Bishop’s Media Assistant, Alex Uzoigwe, which was made available to newsmen in Onitsha, the Bishop, with a powerful missionary team , arrived Togo to advance the cause of evangelism in the country.
Accompanied by Mama Niger, Dr. Mrs Elsie Nwokolo, and other powerful men of God, Bishop Nwokolo, was accorded a rousing reception in Togo.
He has already conducted baptism and naming of the Church of Pentecost, Kpalime, Togo.
At the St. Andrew’s Church, Kegua, Lome, Togo, the Diocesan held a special service, featuring confirmation and admission of mothers’ union members .
A total of 150 candidates were admitted into the mothers union of the Church of Nigeria .
Bishop Nwokolo, charged them to be doers of the word of God and to remain uncompromising in their faith.
Meanwhile the Bishop and his team are expanding the frontiers of the gospel of salvation in Togo Republic, the release hinted further. END.
