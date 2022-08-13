Champion Newspapers Limited
Funeral Service of Late Businessman Oluwashola Akeem Kadiri ,husband of Media relations Personality held in Lagos

One of the officiating Minister Rev. Canon Garba Ibrahim Rika. R-L …Wife of the deceased , Mrs  Folashade Kadiri with her daughter  Olamide and  other  members of the family .  Cross section of worshippers at the funeral service. L-r …Notable Financial Analyst  Mr Nonah Awoh ; Head of Media relations Access  Bank Plc Mr. Abdul Imoyo and   Human Resources Director Cadbury Nigeria Plc Mr Wole Odubayo.

R-l ... Wife of late Oluwashola Kadiri , Assistant Director of  Public Affairs  Lagos Waste Management Authority  (LAWMA)  Mrs.  Folashade Kadiri , her daughter  Olamide  arriving at the church services at Chapel of Christ the Light Church Alausa ikeja on 12/8/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI
One of the officiating Minister Rev. Canon Garba Ibrahim Rika.

R-L …Wife of the deceased , Mrs  Folashade Kadiri with her daughter  Olamide and  other  members of the family .
 Cross section of worshippers at the funeral service.
L-r …Notable Financial Analyst  Mr Nonah Awoh ; Head of Media relations Access  Bank Plc Mr. Abdul Imoyo and   Human Resources Director Cadbury Nigeria Plc Mr Wole Odubayo.
Cross Section of  Ladies at the Church Services.
Cross section of Old Student of CMS grammar Set 1984-86 , after the Funeral Church Service.
The Corps bearers, Caring the Casket of Late  Businessman  Oluwashola  Akeem  Kadiri , age 53 years Old , he attended CMS Grammar School and Yaba College of Technology for his higher education his remains have been committed to mother earth at Private Cemetery in Atan Lagos  .12/8/2022 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

