Funeral Service of Late Businessman Oluwashola Akeem Kadiri ,husband of Media relations Personality held in Lagos

One of the officiating Minister Rev. Canon Garba Ibrahim Rika.

R-L …Wife of the deceased , Mrs Folashade Kadiri with her daughter Olamide and other members of the family .

Cross section of worshippers at the funeral service.

L-r …Notable Financial Analyst Mr Nonah Awoh ; Head of Media relations Access Bank Plc Mr. Abdul Imoyo and Human Resources Director Cadbury Nigeria Plc Mr Wole Odubayo.

Cross Section of Ladies at the Church Services.

Cross section of Old Student of CMS grammar Set 1984-86 , after the Funeral Church Service.

The Corps bearers, Caring the Casket of Late Businessman Oluwashola Akeem Kadiri , age 53 years Old , he attended CMS Grammar School and Yaba College of Technology for his higher education his remains have been committed to mother earth at Private Cemetery in Atan Lagos .12/8/2022 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society