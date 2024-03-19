Ondo inaugurated committee to retrieve government equipment

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Ministry of environment has inaugurated a seven-member Special Committee to retrieve equipments used for waste management in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Oyeniyi Oseni, the purpose of the committee is to recover the ministry equipments which include tractors, trucks, excavators and other equipments for taking diets from the environment.

During the inauguration, the Commissioner explained that the Ondo State Government is not happy with the way the environment is being littered with dirt.

He appealed that all equipment being used for cleaning the environment should be recovered.

Oseni said, “I am appealing to this committee, this exercise would be given two weeks, we are going to identify the trucks, the present location, we want to know where the 23 trucks provided by the government are, because these are our property that needed to be guided.

“We have to Set records straight to assist Ministry of Environment in Ondo State in the area of waste management in Ondo State, So that official would have more vehicles for the cleaning of environment”, Oseni said.

He noted that the organization taking diets away from the environment have not been doing a good job.

“We have seen the level of incapacitated of the people handling our waste management, The state government need to invest more on waste management, We need to access our strength, This is the reasons we are clamouring for new vehicles”.

This committee would assist us to have a new environment; we have to report to Mr Governor that we have retrieved our equipment, we want people to return all our vehicles”.

“We want to understand why someone had all our vehicles and we have wastes all over the Town, Our MOU has not given our trucks out to anybody; we are committed to this reform” he added.

The Chairman of the committee who is also the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Akeju Omotayo said the assignment would be executed diligently.

Akeju said they had understood the purpose of this committee, and therefore locate where all our equipment are, and recover them back to the ministry.

The equipment are 23 which are mainly for our environmental sanitation; most are trucks, tractors, excavators, when we have these with us our environment would take a new dimension.

