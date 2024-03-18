Champion Newspapers Limited
Rear Admiral Allison Madueke Rtd. fmr. Chief of Naval, Celebrate 80 years Birthday, Thanksgiving in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Former Chief Of Naval Staff.Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); with her Sister Mrs C.C Opene (Nee Madueke) during the Thanksgiving Service to Celebrate his 80 years at Victoria Fellowship Church  Lekki in Lagos on 7/3/2024...  PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r The Celebrant,  Former Chief Of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

L-r… Chairman at  MTN Nigeria Dr. Ernest Ndukwe; The Celebrant, former Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd) Pioneer chairman and co-founder of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Chief Ephraim Faloughi;   (2nd Right) and others.

L-r …Retired Major-General Ike  Nwachukwu; The Celebrant, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Architect, Tao Alamutu;  Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral  Dele Ezeoba and businessman  Engineer Don Muotoh.

L-r …Chairman Zinox Group,  Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh; Mrs Amina Ukiwe; the celebrant, retired Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Alison Madueke; former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.), Pioneer chairman and co-founder of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Chief Ephraim Faloughi;  Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r…Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ebi; Captain Augustine Okpe; Prince Ike Iloghalu; Executive Director of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC., Mr. Emeka Onwuka.

L-r …Mrs ,Adaeze Nwagwu; Chief Chris Eze; Chief Raymond Obieri and Lady Betty Obieri.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs C.C Opene (Nee Madueke) Mr Pascal Opene; Engr Godwin Madueke and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

The Celebrant, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); arrived at the reception at Civic Center in Lagos.

Cross Section of the  Celebrate Children Singing and Praising God.

L-r… Dr (Mrs) Uju Sandra Lawrence, Their Father, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Dr (Mrs.)  Ruby Onwudiwe and Ms Ngozi Madueke Dozie.

L-r…Chairman at  MTN Nigeria Dr. Ernest  Ndukwe; Chairman Zinox Group,   Dr Leo Stan Ekeh   Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa  and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r… Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti chatting with Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; her Daughter Miss Blossom (both middle).

Cross Section of the Family members of Rear Admiral Allison Madueke.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi, Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Princess Kate Ofodile. Miss Blossom Iheakanwa;   Obiamaka Madueke.

L-r… Captain Augustine Okpe;  retired Major-General Ike  Nwachukwu;  Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

 L-r … Chairman,  MTN Nigeria Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, with his wife Mrs Ndukwe.

L-r…Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd);.  Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; her husband   Dr. Maduka Nwakwesi; Dr (Mrs.)  Ruby Onwudiwe.

 The Celebrant, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Curing the  Birthday Cake with his Grand Children, during the Reception at Civic Center in Lagos on 7/3/2024…  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

