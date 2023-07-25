Ondo govt lauds NDDC for completing power project

The Ondo State Government has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for ensuring the completion of the 132/33kv electricity sub-station at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made the commendation when the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, led a team of the Commission’s management to pay him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Akure.

Hon. Aiyedatiwa, who received the NDDC team on behalf of the Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, expressed delight that the sub-station, which would provide electricity for many communities, was 99 per cent completed.

The NDDC delegation included the Executive Director, Finance & Administration, Maj-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd); Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, and other Directors of the Commission.

The Acting Governor remarked: “The NDDC should help us to expand the distribution network to ensure that the light generated at the sub-station gets to Ilaje Local Government Area.”

He commended the NDDC Chief Executive Officer for the “initiative and freshness” he has brought into the activities of the Commission, as an interventionist agency.

The Acting Governor said that the economic potentials in Ondo State were diverse and urged the NDDC to partner with the government in making the needed investments. He remarked: “The Public Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement is a good initiative. The Ogbia- Nembe Road Stands as a testimony to this. The PPP affords the NDDC a wider access to funding.”

On the Ayetoro sea incursion, the Acting Governor appealed to the NDDC and other development agencies to help in saving Ayetoro from the ravages of the sea. He said: “We want the NDDC to partner with us to reclaim the threatened communities and turn it into a tourism hub.”

Hon Aiyedatiwa said that the construction of the 50-kilometre Akodo-Araromi/Ibeju-Lekki Road was another project dear to the state government, for which a partnership with the NDDC would be appreciated.

Speaking earlier, the NDDC Boss, Dr Ogbuku, said it was important to engage and consult stakeholders of the Niger Delta and commended The Ondo state Government for its commitment to developing the state.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer affirmed that the Commission was laying a solid foundation for impactful development of the Niger Delta region by strengthening Public-Private Partnerships and ensuring that its projects and programmes were aligned with the needs and aspirations of the people of the region.

He said that the NDDC adopted the PPP model to generate funds for its projects, noting: “We hosted a PPP summit in Lagos on 25 April 25, with the theme: “Rewind to Rebirth,” which attracted stakeholders from across the country and continent. It was an event many critical stakeholders at home and abroad described as “hope-awakening for the NDDC.

“Similarly, on July 6, we hosted a Policy Dialogue for development partners and donor agencies in Abuja. We will soon be engaging financial institutions as critical partners. Our presence here is also to extend our hands of partnership to with both the state government and other stakeholders.”

Ogbuku stated that the NDDC was setting up a Corporate Governance system to strengthen its processes and procedures for sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

He remarked: “Whenever we go out seeking for partnerships, one thing these prospective partners and donor agencies look for is our internal control system. We are willing to be internally regulated. So, we are talking with KPMG, a reputable global business consultancy, to help us establish a sustainable Corporate Governance system.”