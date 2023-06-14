Ondo communities cry out over incessant road accidents

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Akoko residents along Ikare-Akunu roads linking the Northern States have made distressed calls to government and other relevant agencies in charge of roads over excessive and over speeding of vehicles passing through their towns leading to incessant motor accidents.

Two of the community leaders spoke on the dangers inherent in such reckless driving that had led to loss of lives and properties.

In his reaction, Chief Edwards Oladeinde from Ajowa-Akoko wondered why those vehicles failed to abide by traffic regulations.

Also, Alhaji Basiru Aminu from Ikaram-Akoko described the last Sunday carnage as very pathetic, stressing that six passengers lost their lives due to over speeding as many others sustained various degree of injuries.

They appealed to government to allow the affected communities of Arigidi, Erusu, Ibaram, Iyani and Gedegede to build bumps that will checkmate the speed of the vehicles to avert road carnages.

It would be recalled that Oba Andrew Momodu, the Akala of Ikaram-Akoko had earlier made similar appeal over the last Sunday’s bloody accident.

