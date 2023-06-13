Champion Newspapers Limited
Opening ceremony of empowerment program on Skill Acquisition, organised by Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s Wing

By Peter
L-r.Mrs. Uche Nwankwo ; Mrs  Mary Ezennah  ;Mrs. Ify Ozoani; President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s  Wing (AESDU)  Chief  (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; Mrs. Ugwu Mabel; Mrs. Agu Eucharia; during the Opening Ceremony of empowerment program on  Skill Acquisition, Organized by (AESDU)  held in Lagos on 10/6/2023...  PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Mrs. Obasi Jane; Mrs. Chinyere Ezeako; Mrs. Chinwenma Ngwoke; President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s Wing (AESDU)  Chief  (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; Mrs. Violet Aduku ; Mrs. Lillian Onwubiko.

L-r …Mrs. Tessy Ibeh; Mrs. Mabel Ugwu; Executive Director at Posh Cakes and Desserts. Odunayo Florence Ayanleke; President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s (AESDU) wing   Chief  (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze; and Grace Aiyemonisan .

President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s (AESDU)  Chief  (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze (3rd left ) and others listing to a Catering Manager.

Cross Section of Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s (AESDU) during the Donuts.

President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s  Wing (AESDU)  Chief  (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze;(middle) with other women.

President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s  Wing (AESDU)  Chief  (Mrs.) Chinyere Eze (middle) Pose with women during the Opening Ceremony of the empowerment program on  Skill Acquisition, Organized by (AESDU)  held in Lagos on 10/6/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

