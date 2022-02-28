Ondo Bye-election: INEC declares APC candidate, Alade winner

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Mr. Mayokun Lawson Alade of the All Progressives Congress, APC has the winner of Akure North and South federal constituency bye-election.

Mr Alade polled 26,379 to beat his closest rival, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) polled 24,201 votes.

Other contestants, Oluwawemimo Fadeke of the African Democratic Party, had 465 votes, Joseph Ajayi of the All Peoples Party polled 125 votes, Olaniyi Olufemi of the National Redemption movement,76 votes, Opawole Tajudeen of the Social Democratic Party, 68 votes while Olawale of the Accord Party polled 41 votes.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Deji Ogunseni of the Federal University Of Technology Akure, (FUTA) announced the result of the election.

The election held in two local governments of Akure North/ Akure South was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

The bye-election followed the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr. Adedayo Omolafe last year August.

Detailed results:

Akure North: APC – 8,291, PDP – 5,830

Akure South LGA: APC – 16,996; PDP – 17,645,

Total result APC – 25,287, PDP – 23,475 and the vote difference is 1,812

