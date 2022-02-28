Local Content: NIEEE Lagos to collaborate with Auxano Solar Company

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter will collaborate with Auxano Solar Company to attain 85 per cent utilization of local content.

The Chairman of the NIEEE Chapter, Engineer Olalekan Olabode, who made this known on Thursday in Lagos during the visit of the Chapter to the company, stated that the collaboration would make the company be a one-stop-shop for solar solutions in Nigeria.

Engr. Olabode commended the company for its unique accomplishments thus far and the vision it has for the renewable energy industry being the first indigenous company to assemble Solar modules in Nigeria without a foreigner, adding that the company is ISO Certified.

The management of the company was impressed with the visit of the NIEEE team comprising some exco and senior members of the Chapter.

Welcoming the team, the spokesman/ Business Development Manager of the company, Gabriel Chukudi, gave a brief of the company’s history, success story, and vision after which the team was taken on a tour of the assembly plant.

Chukudi stated that the company’s vision was to become the preferred renewable energy solution provider in Nigeria so as to make Auxanoenergy a household branch in Nigeria and the West African region.

The company, according to Chukudi, is to seek to bridge the gap in the power sector by providing reliable Solar inverter solutions at a competitive price.

“Our goal is to be a reference for excellence in the solar energy sector in Nigeria and also help to provide local assembly for our local market and West African markets.

“We do business in companies and individuals. We work with the government and we have about 15 years’ experience”, Chukudi further said.

For a better society