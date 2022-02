Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter technical visit Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited in Lagos

L-r …Member (NIEEE) Engr. Funmilayo Kadri Business Development Manager Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited ..Gabriel Chukudi. Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Engr Oluremi Hamid ; and Engr Omoh Imoobe.

L-r … Finance Manager Peters Ebere Joy; Business Development Manager .Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited ..Gabriel Chukudi. Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Deputy Chairman Oyetayo Adegboyega; Human resource Manager Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited ,Alicia Umezulora.

Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Research and Development Officer Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited ..Divine Chima (both Middle) explain a point of interest during the visit .

Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Business Development Manager .Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited ..Gabriel Chukudi and other members pose for pictures.

Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Research and Development Officer .Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited ..Divine Chima (both Middle) and others pose for pictures. during the Technical Visit to Auxano Solar Nigeria Limited ..by NIEEE at Amuwo Odofin in Lagos … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society