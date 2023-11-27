Ondo APC leaders reject Tinubu’s resolution on political crisis, want Aiyedatiwa as Acting Governor

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Consequent upon the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing political crisis in Ondo State, several leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are reiterating their stance that the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, should be empowered to act as the governor.

The Ondo APC Progressives Stakeholders, a group comprising of APC chieftains in Akure, emphasized the need for Aiyedatiwa to assume the role of Acting Governor in line with constitutional provisions, as a means to resolving the current political turmoil in the state.

Tinubu had previously advocated for the status quo to be maintained, urging Aiyedatiwa to continue in his capacity as the deputy governor.

However, the Ondo APC stakeholders, after their meeting in Akure, expressed concerns over the continued absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, stating that it has adversely affected the governance and economy of the state.

In a statement issued after the meeting and signed by the Chairman, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Afe Olowookere, and Secretary, Hon. Raman Rotimi, who was also a former APC Secretary in the state, the urgent need for the House of Assembly to empower Aiyedatiwa to assume the responsibilities of the acting governor was emphasized.

“APC party members should be allowed to participate and determine those to be appointed or elected into political and party offices.

“Elders and leaders of the party must be recognised and given their pride of place in the party, rather than being neglected and ostracised by the party.

“The system of writing the names of party executives and candidates without due process will be objected to and resisted with all political and legal means possible,_ the statement said.

For a better society