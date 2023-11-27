YOWICAN condemn renewed killings in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria YOWICAN has expressed dismay on the current killings in Ussa and Yangtu Area of Taraba State.

The Chairman of the Association, Evangelist Ephesians Jesse stated this in a statement issued to Journalists in jalingo.

The statement reads in part, “The incessant and sponsored killings in Ussa Local Government Area and Yangtu Development Area, both situated in Southern Taraba.

“The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) stands with heavy hearts, troubled by the wave of violence that threatens the peace and security of our beloved state.

“YOWICAN condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing and orchestrated acts of violence that have claimed innocent lives in Ussa LGA and Yangtu.

“We have reason to believe that these killings are not isolated incidents but rather part of a sinister plot aimed at smearing the efforts of Governor Dr. Kefas Agbu in ensuring the protection of life and property in Taraba State.

“We call on the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to refrain from further violence and bloodshed.

According to the statement, the acts of terror not only inflict immediate harm but also leave lasting scars on the affected communities, hindering their social and economic development.

“It is disheartening to witness the deliberate undermining of the laudable initiatives by the Governor to maintain peace and security within our state.

The statement urged the perpetrators behind these senseless acts to immediately refrain from this approach, as their actions not only result in the loss of innocent lives but also threaten the fabric of our society.

“Governor Dr. Kefas Agbu has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people of Taraba State.

“His tireless efforts in ensuring the protection of life and property deserve commendation, not unwarranted acts of violence aimed at derailing progress.

“YOWICAN stands firmly behind the Governor and encourages him to persevere in his dedication to the safety and prosperity of the state.

The statement commend the efforts of Governor Dr. Kefas Agbu in addressing the security challenges faced by the state so far. However, we urge him to redouble his efforts to curtail this menace and ensure the swift restoration of peace in the affected areas.

“The safety and well-being of our people must be prioritized, and we believe that with the collective determination of the government and security forces, normalcy can be restored.

The statement called on the perpetrators of these killings to reconsider their actions, recognize the impact on the community, and embrace dialogue and peaceful resolutions.

“Taraba State deserves an atmosphere of tranquility and progress, and we implore all stakeholders to work together in achieving this common goal.

The Chairman drew attention to the urgent need for all the security apparatus of the State particularly the Nigerian Army Barrack in Takum to rise up to the occasion and play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of the people in these areas.

“The primary responsibility of any military establishment is to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, and we implore the officers and personnel stationed in Takum to deploy all necessary resources to quell the rising tide of violence.

‘YOWICAN urges the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts in investigating and apprehending those behind these sponsored killings.

‘We believe that justice must prevail, and the peace-loving people of Taraba deserve to live without fear of violence.

Thank you – the statement concluded.

