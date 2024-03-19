Olufon stool: Ruling House sues Adeleke for violating court order, seek restorative order 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke was on Monday dragged before an Osun State High Court, Osogbo for violating order of the court and installing new Olufon despite retraining order.

Recall that upon his selection to become the new Olufon, Prince Wahab Oyegbile of the Olaojo ruling house was sued in court by Prince Sulaiman Akinyooye, Peter Akinyooye, and other members of the Morohunfolu ruling family.

Judge Ayo Oyebiyi subsequently issued a preservative order on November 9, 2022, directing all parties, including the Governor Adeleke , to refrain from taking any action regarding the vacant Olufon stool until the outcome of the initial lawsuit, as obtained by Prince Peter Akinyooye and others on behalf of the Morohunfolu ruling house.

Meanwhile, Prince Peter Akinyooye, one of the plaintiffs who obtained the restraining order, was named and installed as the new Olufon of Ifon by Governor Adeleke on February 15, 2024.

However, in a motion submitted to the court on Monday, the Olaojo ruling house, through its counsel, Barrister Bamidele Ogundele, noted that Governor Adeleke and plaintiff Akinyooye had both disregarded a November 2022 court order. As a result, they sought the court to overturn the installation.

It was stated that, “Adeleke embarked on executive recklessness by installing Peter Akinyooye as the new Olufon despite court order. He was given staff of office. The court must defend the stool.”

Justice Oyebiyi adjourned the case to April 29th 2024 for the counsel of the plaintiffs (Akinyooye and Adeleke) to respond to the application of the ruling house.