Lagos govt arrests 63 for crossing highways, illegal trading

News
27
Ibrahim Quadri
The Lagos State Government under the operatives of Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called KAI, arrested 63 persons for crossing the highways and illegal street trading.
This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab on his X handle.
The statement read, “Earlier today, the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called KAI, arrested 63 persons for crossing the highway, and illegal street trading.
“They have been taken to court for trial in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management law 2017”, he added.
