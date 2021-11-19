Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Makama canvasses adequate funding for military

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A prominent traditional ruler in the South West, Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Makama Oyelude, has canvassed increased allocation of funds to the military to further assist in the ongoing fight against insurgents in different parts of the country.

The royal father, who also called for improved welfare packages for members of the military, described the efforts of soldiers fighting against insurgents as heroic.

Oba Makama spoke at the Breakfast meeting hosted by the South West Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP) held at the Development Support Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan on Friday.

While expressing worry over the security situation in the North East, and some parts of the country, the monarch who underscored the values of culture and tradition of Yoruba race, charged the federal government to look inward, by investing massively in the welfare taking of soldiers, considering the sacrifices made by the military to keep the nation safe.

On the part of every Nigerian, Oba Makama called for patriotism, as the nation struggles with insecurity, adding that there is nothing wrong with the security architecture of the country, rather he blamed much of the security challenges on lack of patriotism among the citizens.

Also, the traditional ruler who is celebrated among the people of Southwest for rapid development of infrastructure in Owu Kuta town suggested that the federal government should look into the allowances of traditional rulers, adding that five per cent allowance to traditional rulers was long overdue for review.

“The late Head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha will forever be remembered because he was the one who approved the 5% allocation to traditional rulers in the country. And till date, there is no President that deemed it fit to review it. If you hear how much a traditional ruler earns, you will be shocked. Some do not even get a dime “, he said.

Speaking on his relationship with past military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo , and ex- Chief of Army Staff, Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai, the monarch explained that his late biological father was a soldier.

“As a young boy, I was raised in the military barracks living in different parts of the country, especially the North, and this gave me the opportunity to relate freely with top military officers”, he said.

Narrating how military engineers constructed an abandoned bridge linking his community, Owu Kuta with the outside world, Ikoyi-Ede and Oshogbo, the monarch praised Gen Buratai for his patriotism and rare commitment to humanity, adding that he has never seen a Nigerian as detribalized as Gen. Buratai

He said: “This Bridge was started by previous governments; I can remember a former President awarded the project, but never released funds. Also, an ex-Osun state governor came and promised to construct the bridge, but he never released funds. But, one day, I was dining with the ex-Chief of Staff, and he asked what I want him to do for me. I told him, I don’t want anything from him. I told him there is only one thing I want him to do for me, and I mentioned the bridge.

“I was away when my subjects called that soldiers are everywhere and that they have gone to the river. When I inquired, I was informed that Gen. Buratai has asked that they should get him an estimate of the bridge. No sooner that we saw heavy equipment being moved to the river. And today, the military engineers have constructed the bridge which has been lying for over 100 years”.

As a result, Oba Makama said today, all residents of Owu Kuta are seeing Gen Buratai as their god, for breaking a jinx of over 100 years.

Also, the monarch, who counselled youths to ensure they channel their dynamic energy to productive ventures, rather than engaging in destructive social vices, urged governments at all levels to carefully harness the power of youths for national development.

