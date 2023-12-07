Olorunfemi didn’t die in Maitama Hospital -Secretary

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Following the panel investigative report, the Secretary, Health Services and Environment, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe has said that Ms Greatness Olorunfemi had died before getting to Maitama District Hospital.

The Secretary who made this declaration while receiving reports of the panel investigating whether Olorunfemi died in the hospital or she was brought there already dead, also orders FCT Health facilities to treat gun wound patients without police report

Recall that Olorunfemi was a victim of ‘one-chance’ incident on 26th September, 2023, and was later pronounced dead by authorities of the hospital.

Following media reports claiming that the victim died as a result of negligence by medical personnel in the hospital, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike set up an independent panel of investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, with a major term of reference to determine if she died in the hospital or was brought in dead.

Declaring that the cardinal objective of medical personnel was to save lives, Fasawe regretted that her painful death was due to insecurity in the FCT.

She added that the FCT Minister was however determined to beefing up security in the Territory, particularly issues of one-chance with the planned introduction of mass transit buses in the nation’s capital.

The Secretary, while apologising to the family that the body of their late daughter was not treated properly, noted that the profession’s ‘dignity in death’ principle is tended to handle dead bodies with dignity.

Chairman of the investigative panel, Prof. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed during presenting the report earlier, summarised that there was no sufficient evidence to show that Olorunfemi died in Maitama District Hospital.

Mohammed stressed that his report which relied on CCTV footage obtained from the emergency centre of the hospital and witnesses did not indicate that there was any discussion between the medical personnel and the “good Samaritan”, meaning there was no demand for Police report.

The report also shows that the victim was attended to within five seconds of been taken to the hospital.

The Chairman also picked holes in the claims that the victim was allowed to bleed to death, saying investigation revealed that there was a little stain on the victim’s cream-colour dress, as well as in the vehicle that conveyed her to the hospital.

According to him, if it was a case of bleeding to death, her dress would’ve been drenched with the blood as well as the vehicle which took her to Maitama hospital.

