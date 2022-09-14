Champion Newspapers Limited
Olive mountain of prayer , Praise Ministry int’l Women’s Conference held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... General  Overseer ,Olive mountain of prayer and Praise Ministry international ,Dr Prophet Collins Timothy ;his wife National  Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church ,Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy ; Guest Speaker , Evangelist  Lucky Ebhod ; during the international Women’s  Conference on Vessels of Honour  held at the Church Premises Ijegun in Lagos on 11/9/2022... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… General  Secretary ,Mrs. Blessing  Obinna , Women  president . Mrs. Caroline Kamaku, General  Overseer ,Olive mountain of prayer and Praise Ministry international Dr Prophet Collins Timothy ;his wife National  Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church ,Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy; Church Secretary   Mrs. Juliet Harrison ; Mrs.  Joy Chukwuemeka; Mrs. Mary  Abumere.

L-r… General  Overseer ,Olive mountain of prayer and Praise Ministry international ,Dr Prophet Collins Timothy ;his wife National  Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church ,Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy; Mrs.  Joy Chukwuemeka; Church Secretary Mrs. Juliet Harrison  and  Evangelist  Lucky Ebhod.

L-r …Church Secretary  Mrs. Juliet Harrison; Coordinator of Women Ministry of Olive mountain of prayer and Praise Ministry international Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy  Women   president  Mrs. Caroline Kamaku.

L-r …General  Overseer ,Olive mountain of prayer and Praise Ministry international , Dr  Prophet Collins Timothy ; with his  wife National  Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church ,Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy.

National  Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church ,Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy. pose with the women ,during the international Women’s  Conference on Vessels of Honour  held at the Church Premises Ijegun in Lagos on 11/9/2022…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

