The capacity of Legislative Staff is enhanced through trainings- Danzaria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Clerk to the House of Representatives Dr Yahaya Danzaria has said that the capacity of a legislative staff is so much enhanced through the trainings and guidance received by the employee on the job after his or her employment

He further stated that it is through capacity building by such trainings guidance or workshop that any nation can build strong institutions

He expressed pleasure that the leadership of the House as well as the management team had been showing cooperation and support towards sustaining capacity programme since his assumption of office as House Clerk.

He said”. I have a strong conviction that the best way to maintain optimum performance and productivity in any system or organization is to empower the workers that form the pillars of the institution or organization.

“Through this capacity building, we will build strong institutions, and make them work”.

At the workshop with the theme Enhancing Capacity for Legislative Services, the organisers engaged some consultants who are mostly very sound resource persons ready to deliver lectures, share their experiences and interact with staff of the legislature.

The Clerk in his remarks entertained no doubt that at the end of the programme, the beneficiaries will be better equipped for greater service to the legislature and the Nigerian state.

He also expressed delight on the level of support and the presence of the media to all the House activities since he assumed duties as House Clerk assuring that this friendship will remain mutual and everlasting.

He informed that in the legislature, capacity building is the process of developing and strengthening the skills of officers that the legislative institution needs for survival and to compete favourably with other parliaments across the globe.

The 3-day workshop he said are to enhance skill of legislative staff in the areas of chamber services, table duties, rules and business, legislative scrutiny and committee system.

He said there is therefore the needs to focus on those key and peculiar areas of legislative activities that only trained officers in specific legislative services.

National Assembly is already engaging experts within and outside Nigeria to provide technical support like Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre PLAC in ensuring a continuous capacity building

of all cadres of staff and to ensure that at no time even with officers retiring from service, should we have dearth of competent officers in the system.

PLAC he also hinted has scheduled another capacity building for Clerks of Committees in the House to run in two batches starting from 23rd of this month and assures the support is a great

encouragement to what we are doing and we hope as beneficiaries, we should show dedication and commitment to ensure that the outcome of the trainings reflect in our attitude to work, performance and productivity which will demonstrate the institutional capacity in comparison to other climes.

He urged all the selected participants to the workshop to listen to the experts who will be engaging them daily to gain more knowledge and experience that would impact further in their daily call to duty.

He further said that the House will strive to provide the trainees with the enabling environment with the limit of resources available and wished the trainees fruitful and result-oriented interactions.

