Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Annual Thanksgiving Service in Lagos

L-r… General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary.

Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church Mr Harrison Megbune. His wife Mrs. Juliet , coming out for their thanksgiven.

General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary,. Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church Mr Harrison Megbune. Mr Obinna Ezue , Pastor Moses Ogbeh , Mrs Caroline Kamaku and all members of the harvest Committee.

Cross Section of the Choristers receiving prayers from General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy,

Elder Abumera and his wife Mrs. Maria Abumere during the annual thanksgiving Service of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry held at the Church Premises Ijegun in Lagos on 1112/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

