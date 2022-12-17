Champion Newspapers Limited
Champion Newspapers Limited

Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Annual Thanksgiving Service in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary, Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church  Mr Harrison Megbune. His wife Mrs. Juliet , during the annual thanksgiving Service  of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun in Lagos on 1112/2022... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary.

Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church  Mr Harrison Megbune. His wife Mrs. Juliet , coming out for their thanksgiven.

General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary,. Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church  Mr Harrison Megbune.  Mr Obinna Ezue , Pastor Moses Ogbeh , Mrs Caroline Kamaku and all members of the harvest Committee.

Cross Section of the Choristers receiving prayers from  General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy,

Elder Abumera and his wife Mrs. Maria Abumere during the annual thanksgiving Service  of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry held at the Church Premises  Ijegun in Lagos   on 1112/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

