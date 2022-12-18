Governor Adeleke celebrates President Buhari at 80

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has heartily rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari as he marks his 80th birthday.

Governor Adeleke hailed President Buhari as an embodiment of selfless service, acknowledging his commendable records of public service in the military and as a civilian leader.

He lauded the president for his style of leadership, which inspires dedication and honesty, eulogizing Buhari’s depth of patriotism, integrity and fairness.

“I heartily rejoice with President Muhammadu Buhari on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday,” the Governor noted in a congratulatory message he personally signed.

Governor Adeleke saluted President Buhari for demonstrating commitment to a legacy of free and fair election, noting that “by ensuring a level playing field for all participants in the Osun election, the will of the people prevail.”

The Governor joins family members and associates in thanking God for the grace the President has enjoyed so far, praying for more celebrations in good health, and alertness as he continues to contribute to the progress of Nigeria and beyond.

For a better society