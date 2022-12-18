Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Governor Adeleke celebrates President Buhari at 80

Latest News
By BISIRIYU
Ademola Adeleke.
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has heartily rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari as he marks his 80th birthday.

Governor Adeleke hailed President Buhari as an embodiment of selfless service, acknowledging his commendable records of public service in the military and as a civilian leader.

He lauded the president for his style of leadership, which inspires dedication and honesty, eulogizing Buhari’s depth of patriotism, integrity and fairness.

“I heartily rejoice with President Muhammadu Buhari on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday,” the Governor noted in a congratulatory message he personally signed.

Governor Adeleke saluted President Buhari for demonstrating commitment to a legacy of free and fair election, noting that “by ensuring a level playing field for all participants in the Osun election, the will of the people prevail.”

The Governor joins family members and associates in thanking God for the grace the President has enjoyed so far, praying for more celebrations in good health, and alertness as he continues to contribute to the progress of Nigeria and beyond.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 891 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Abiodun: Our social investment programme will employ over…

Osun debt profile: Inquire from Accountant-General, count me…

N407bn debt: Surrender yourself for accountability trial,…

Buhari a true democrat, says Lagos Speaker, celebrates him…

1 of 1,306