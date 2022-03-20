Okowa congratulates Ugwuanyi at 58

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Enugu State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his 58th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Ugwuanyi had continued to demonstrate his avowed commitment to the development of Enugu State, with his audacious infrastructural uplifting of the state.

He described the governor as an accomplished politician and indefatigable administrator, and extolled him for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the state and the nation.

Okowa particularly hailed Ugwuanyi for his massive development drive in rural and urban areas of the state, and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom to sustain his good works for his people.

He said that it was heart-warming to note that Ugwuanyi, a former federal lawmaker, had by dint of hard work and discipline, won the admiration and respect of Enugu people and the nation.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Enugu State, you have raised the bar in both infrastructural and social development, which has left indelible memories in the citizens of the state as well as entrenched peace, political stability and good governance.

“Your focus and commitment to your administration’s four-point agenda of employment generation, social services and good governance, rural development, security and social justice, have created a vibrant economy for the people of your state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with you, a seasoned politician, remarkable administrator and my brother governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as you attain 58 years.

“On this auspicious occasion, I celebrate with your family, associates and friends and thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by remarkable accomplishments,” Okowa stated.

For a better society