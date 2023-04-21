Champion Newspapers Limited
Okon remains  ASCSN National President

By Editor
UFOMBA UZUEGBU
The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has restated that Comrade ( Dr) Tommy Etim  Okon is still its bonafide National President.
The union, has therefore,urged its teeming members nationwide and the general public,to discountenance the misinformation and disinformation in the social media where an expelled member of the union, one Bola-Audu Innocent is claiming to be the National President of the  Association.
A statement signed the Secretary-General of the union on Wednesday, Comrade Joshua Apebo, a copy of which was made available to Daily Champion, said Okon will lead the union to the next National Delegates Conference of the union, where a new national president will emerge.
It would be recalled that Bola-Audu Innocent and three others were discharged and  acquitted by Justice Charles Agbaza, of human trafficking charges.
In 2021,Bola-Audu and three others were arraigned in a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory  in  Maitama Abuja, by  the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for human traffiking and  exploitation of vulnerable persons and thereafter expelled for anti-union activities.
In the statement, the union posited that if the court cleared Bola-Audu of the criminal case he was facing with three others, it had nothing to do with the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.
“As far as we are concerned, Bola-Audu was expelled by organs of the Association for anti-union activities and he filed a suit at the National Industrial Court(NIC) in Abuja to challenge his expulsion.
“It is therefore surprising that Bola-Audu Innocent is now claiming in the  social media to be the National President of the Association when the matter he instituted at the NIC is being adjudicated upon by a court of competent jurisdiction.
According to the statement,if Nigeria were a same clime, Bola-Audu would have been charged with contempt of court but with the culture of impunity reigning supreme in the country,he is still  moving about freely.
The Association therefore called on  members to remain calm as Comrade Tommy Etim Okon is still their National President and  Bola-Audu Innocent remains expelled.
