Eid-ul Fitri: Jimoh Ibrahim congratulates Muslims….Urges them to uphold peace, love

The Ondo South Senator-elect, and billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has sent message of felicitations to Muslim faithful in Ondo South, Ondo State and Nigeria in general, felicitating them on the occasion of the Eid ul Fitri Celebration 2023.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, in a statement he personally signed and made available to the press by his Media aide, Bola Olagbegi, noted that Ramadan fasting is a significant season of piety in which the faithful penitently seek Allah’s face, living a life of discipline and abstinence from all wordly encumbrances that can distract them from focusing on the injunction of Allah, the most benevolent.

The Ondo South Senator-elect charged the Muslims not to go back on all the lessons of Ramadan and all the good virtues they have learnt during the period, adding that the Eid ul Fitri Celebration offers another special opportunity for Nigerians to pray for Nigeria particularly as the nation is preparing to transit from one civilian government to another.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all national endeavors and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow men and women, irrespective of religion or origin and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

The Araba of Ikaleland and Founder University of Fortune, Igbotako therefore wished all Muslim faithful Eid Mubarak, while praying Allah to grant them many more years in good health to experience the Ramadan.