Oil theft, greatest threat to Nigeria’s economy – Speaker Abbas

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday inaugurated a Special Ad Hoc Committee on Oil Theft to investigate the growing spate of pipeline vandalisation, illegal petroleum bunkering and theft.

The Speaker noted that oil theft and other oil related criminalities remain the greatest economic sabotage that has left the country with dwindling revenue.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, the Speaker stated the resolve of the 10th House to “tackle one of the largest threats to Nigeria’s economy.”

Speaker Abbas decried that Nigeria loses over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day due to theft, vandalism, and other criminal activities.

“Some of the severe consequences of this include revenue loss, environmental disaster, threats to regional peace and security, proliferation of arms, and a poor investment climate,” he warned.

The Speaker also said the nation was reported to have incurred losses of oil revenues estimated at N1.29 trillion annually due to industrial-scale theft.

He stated that the Committee’s primary objective was to determine the proximate and remote causes of oil theft and recommend remedial measures to the House.

Speaker Abbas said: “Nigeria is facing significant financial challenges due to a combination of rising expenditures and falling revenues. You may recall that the proposed revenue and expenditure for 2023 stand at N9.73 trillion and N20.51 trillion, respectively. This means a fiscal deficit of N10.78 trillion, which is about 4.78% of the Gross Domestic Products (GDP). This deficit is the largest in Nigeria’s history, and with a budget more than double the proposed revenue, we are faced with the challenge of borrowing to cover the gap.”

“It is for this reason that the House will significantly raise the targets for all government revenue-generating agencies. I am convinced these agencies can generate much more than they currently do. In our recent engagement with MDAs on the 2024-2026 MTEF, we have made it clear that a lot more will be required of our key revenue-generating agencies in 2024. We expect them to double their total annual revenue profile. However, to achieve this, these agencies must reduce wastage and improve efficiency, especially in collection.”

In addition to this, the Speaker said revenue-generating agencies must ensure transparency in the management of generated revenues. “Let me state clearly that the House will not tolerate low performance by agencies or failure to show evidence of required remittances to the Federation Account. We shall also closely monitor and undertake strict oversight of the activities of all revenue-generating agencies to ensure compliance,” he declared.

Speaker Abbas noted that the House set up the Special Committee to underscore the chamber’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s resources for the good of all citizens and to punish the perpetrators of these dreadful crimes.

He said: “I charge you, therefore, to investigate all dimensions of oil theft, focusing on the actions of all actors, including criminal gangs, militia groups, the local populace, company employees and security agencies.

“I urge the members of this committee to approach your mandate with diligence, objectivity, a sense of urgency and patriotism. The findings and recommendations from your work will serve as a foundation for sustainable solutions rather than ad-hoc measures. I also expect your efforts to contribute significantly to enhancing the integrity of our oil sector and promoting sustainable development.”

The Speaker called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, industry players, security agencies, civil society organisations, and the general public to extend their “full cooperation” to the Special Committee for it to deliver on its mandate. He noted that “by effectively addressing this challenge, we can enhance revenue, investment and overall socio-economic progress for Nigeria.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chairman of the House Special Committee on Oil Theft, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, described oil theft as an issue of national importance, while the House had “taken an important and bold step” to check the crime.

“The issues of oil theft and pipeline vandalisation are not new to us, nor are they exclusive to Nigeria as a nation. However, they remain persistent threats to our economy, ecology and national security,” Doguwa stated.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Committees on National Planning and Economic Development have expressed their readiness to embark on inter- governmental and budget reforms interlinked with sustainable development with a coordinated approach to address the nations dwindling economy as well as enhance national development in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Committee in the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi as well as the Chairman of the Committee in the House, Hon Ayokunle Isiaka made the pledge during the inaugural meeting of House Committee at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja yesterday.

The two lawmakers further assured of the readiness of the 10th National Assembly to fully deploy their time and resources towards attainment of the committees vision in line with president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope mantra.

Earlier in his brief address at the occasion, Senator Abdul urged all members of the committee to be open and transparent as well as present ideas and suggestion that could add value to the committee.

Senator Abdul equally stressed the import of oversight when he promised to work assiduously with critical stakeholders in order to deliver on the mandates through which they were formed.

He reiterated the important of hs Commitee on National Planning and Economic Affairs noting that the entire budget defence and management fall within their jurisdiction.

In his address earlier, Hon Ishaka urged members of his committee to enhance cohesion between the two chambers of the national assembly.

He stated further: ” I know fully well that success can only be achieved if we all work together and reinforce one another as a team”.

The lawmaker who also spoke extensively on the need for members to work in unity added: “we must tame the elements, subdue circumstances, combat the Strive and stride,

environment, recast institutions and at all times be ideologically alert and awake”.

The chairman of the committee equally informed that he has absolute confidence in members of his Committee expressing the hope that they will surely be ranked as one with a greater percentage of Key Performance Indicators, KPIs,

He said: “without any iota of doubt, you will, but not agree less with me that it is important we come together as a team and spend quality time together during and outside of our usual tasks. We shall be having from time to time, team building meetings as a perfect forum for showing off, of our experiences and personalities in an exciting ways.”

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Committee has also tasked members on the need to roll their sleeves as well as tighten up their belts for the tasks ahead in the spirit of nationalism and patriotism.