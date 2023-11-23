We’re committed to police reforms for effective service delivery -Imman

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Suilaman-Ibrahim has reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to facilitate police reforms that would enable the Nigeria Police Force to provide an effective service to Nigerians in the country.

She stated this during a courtesy visit of the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule to the Headquarters of the Ministry of Police Affairs in Abuja.

The Minister of State pointed out that the President has entrusted them with a critical Ministry with a mandate to facilitate a police reform that will engender effective policing in the country.

In her words, “nothing happens until the Nigeria Police Force works effectively. We aligned with Mr. President’s mantra of we are open for business and drive to attract both local and foreign investors.

This required police reforms that would protect the lives and property of everyone in the country. I can assure you of the commitment of the Ministry to ensure reforms of the police in this present administration”.

Hajia Imaan opined that the visit of the Executive Governor of Nasarawa state is symbolic and encouraging for the total commitment to service noting that with the cooperation and support of the stakeholders, the Ministry would achieve its mandate.

She applauded the efforts of the Nasarawa state Governor for providing effective and efficient leadership in the state that led to relative peace, attraction of investors, and dividend of democracy to each of the local governments in the state.

In a similar vein, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator, Ibrahim Gaidam appreciated the governor for visiting the Ministry and assured of the readiness of the Ministry to collaborate and give necessary support on issues relating to policing adding that they are presenting working with the stakeholders to provide effective police reforms for the country.

Earlier, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule commended the Minister of State for Police Affairs for being a good ambassador of the state in the present administration noting that they are in the saddle when security challenges have been up and the need for police reforms.

In his words, everywhere you are, you are a perfect ambassador for Nasarawa state. It does not matter any position you hold; you will make a positive impact and footprint in your environment. I assure you that we in Nasarawa state believe you will excel and we will continue to support you”.

He recalled the issues discussed at the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and a plan the Ministry has on reforms of the police noting that with the experience of the Ministers, determination and vision of Mr. President, they will be able to achieve the reforms.

Engr. Sule thanked Police leadership for siting police training institutions in the state which has reduced crimes on the highways and revealed that his state has adopted community police to complement the efforts of the federal government.