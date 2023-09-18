Ohanaeze says Igbo Day is sacrosanct

… insists it has no clash with South East Summit on Economy and Security

By Cosmas Chukwu

The apex Igbo organization has announced that the 2023 Igbo Day celebration remains sacrosanct.

In a press release issued and personally signed by the Ohanaeze President General, Chief Egnr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and issued to newsmen, Ohanaeze explained that the event has no clash with the South East Economic and Security Summit.

The Press release reads as follows:

“Our attention has been drawn to some misinformation capable of generating confusion regarding the concurrent hosting of IGBO DAY 2023 and the SOUTH EAST SUMMIT ON SECURITY AND ECONOMY.

” It has, therefore, become necessary to make the following clarification for the avoidance of doubt.

” On the 28 and 29th of September, 2023, Ndigbo and the people of the South East geo-political zone will host two very important events in Owerri and Enugu, concurrently. The events are:

South East Summit on Security and Economy , and IGBO DAY 2023.

Both events are very dear to Ndigbo and the South East geo-political zone. That is why we have decided to host both events concurrently to ensure massive attendance by our people.

Accordingly, the programmes for both events have been structured to accommodate the schedules of our governors and our eminent sons and daughters who are travelling from far and near to attend the events.

On the 28th, all of us will be in Owerri for the first day of the Summit, which starts by 10 am. By 4 pm the same day, the first programme of Igbo DAY 2023, a public lecture, will be held at the Old Governors Lodge, Enugu.

“The Summit will continue in Owerri on Friday the 29th with breakaway sessions on security, economy, and related issues by only invited stakeholders, professionals, technocrats, and experts.

” While on the same 29th the grand finale of Igbo DAY 2023 will continue in Enugu for all other Igbo sons and daughters.

It is to be noted that the date “29th” of September is of historical significance to Ndigbo and is sacrodanct for Igbo DAY Celebration. The Governors of the South East, who are the hosts of both events, are working hand in hand with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for the success of both events. We are in full agreement and concord to host both events concurrently and not on two different dates to ensure massive attendance by our people.

“We are taking advantage of the closeness of our States to one another in the South East to host these two important events concurrently. In fact, every state in the South East is within two hours driving distance from each other. That is a strong evidence of our common History, destiny and oneness, which these two events are re-enforcing.

“It is, therefore, my pleasure to welcome all our invited sons and daughters, in-laws, friends and partners to both the South East Summit on Security and Economy and Igbo DAY 2023 on the 28th and 29th of September, 2023.”