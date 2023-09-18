Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins , 40th Anniversary of Priestly Ordination of the of the “Class of 8 Silver Jubilee of Episcopal held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-R ...front row:  Archdiocesan Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Lucius Iwejuru  Ugorji; Archdiocesan Bishop of Benin City, Most Rev. (Dr.) Augustine Obiora Akubueze; Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins; Prelate of Catholic Diocese of Anambra, Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke; Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Ignatius Kaigama; during the 40th Anniversary of Priestly Ordination of the "Class of 8" Silver Jubilee of Episcopal Ordination of  Archbishop of Lagos, The Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos 16/9/2023...PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI .
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos Archbishop Alfred Martins  (middle) with Other Bishop in a group photograph, during his 40th  Ordination Anniversary and his Fellow Ordinands in 1983 (The Class of 8) and the 25th Episcopal Anniversary held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos  0n 16/9/2023…PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

L-R …Very  Rev Fr. Michael Akintolu; Very Rev Msgr  Jerome Oduntan; Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos Archbishop Alfred   Adewale Martins; Very Rev Msgr Edmond Akpala; Very Rev Fr  ALphonsus Ania.

L-r … Mrs.  Marie Fatayi-Williams; Rev Basil Okoro and   Former Director  General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mrs. Sally Mbanefo.

Cross Section of the Choristers Singing at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos.

Cross Section of the Priest, during the 40th Anniversary of Priestly Ordination of the “Class of 8” Silver Jubilee of Episcopal Ordination of  Archbishop of Lagos, The Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos 16/9/2023…PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10040 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 18, 2023

Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion ) 2nd…

Engineering Resources Academy, Closing Ceremony of two…

Benard Chukwuemeka Omeh family holds child dedication…

1 of 356