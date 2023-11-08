Ohanaeze Ndigbo commiserates with Soludo over father’s death.

By Cosmas Chukwu

The epic Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has no commiserated with His Excellency, Professor Charles Soludo over the death of his father, Chief Simeon Nwankwo Soludo at the age of 92.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR; OFR; CFR; FNICE; FNSE; KSC; (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) regrets that he didn’t have the opportunity of knowing Pa Soludo while he lived but affirms that by the reason of the Charles Soludo prodigies; a reflective scholar of world renown, audacious persona, focused achiever, courageous and frank leader, he has every reason to believe that Pa Soludo trained his children in the ecology of godliness, discipline, hard work, courage, ethical values and character.

According to Rt Hon Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia,the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, in press statement made available to newsmen,the organization prayed for Pa Soludo’s repose.

The message reads:

“We mourn that a historic personality; a man who gave Charles Soludo to the world, is gone. “The Igbo nation cannot forget in a haste the distinctive roles of Professor Charles Soludo as the Chairman, Planning and Strategy Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. It was the Soludo Committee that produced the Igbo position on Restructuring Nigeria at Dr Alex Ekwueme Event Centre, Awka, Anambra State in July, 2018

“On behalf of all the structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Igbo Leader urges the Soludo family, the Isuofia community and the good people of Anambra State to take solace that Pa Soludo lived an accomplished and fulfilled life.

“May the Almighty grant the soul of Chief Simeon Nwankwo Soludo an eternal rest in his bosom.”