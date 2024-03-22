Ogun determined to resolve NURTW, OGSPAM crisis, commits to ensuring stable Union activities in State

The Ogun State Government said it is determined to resolve the crisis that broke out between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Ogun State Park Management Board (OGSPAM) recently.

Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Dairo Olugbenga, who spoke on the crisis, said efforts were made by officials of the state and other stakeholders towards restorating peaceful transport activities across the state.

“Yes, there was a crisis, and we have been able to stabilize it. On behalf of the Executive Governor of our state, I want to use this medium to appreciate the security agencies for the roles played, the various union leaders as well as other sector stakeholders and well meaning citizens of the State that come together to ensure that the kind of peace established and since enjoyed in Ogun State is not disrupted,” he said.

While apologizing to the people of the state for any inconveniences the crisis might have caused them, Dairo noted that the government, based on its observations, will set in motion the needed steps to stabilise the system.

“We have observed one or two issues in the conduct of union activities. We are going to strategically review the entirety of the informal transport sector and stabilize the system so as to ensure that the growth, prosperity and security agenda of the present administration is not altered,” the commissioner added.

He urged the unions to pursue peace in the discharge of their duties, reminding them that there are also other critical stakeholders in the transport sector whose interests the government must also safeguard.

