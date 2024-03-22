Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Women N Media ,Celebrate international women’s day in Lagos

Photo Gallery
From 2nd left .Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu;  Judith betty Agu; Speaker pastor Dolly igbinosa and Helen Adeleke, during the international women’s day on ‘Building a 21st Century women in Every Ramifications of life ‘organised by Women N Media held in Lagos on 8/3/2024.  
32
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …Amb. Sunny Irakpo, Dr Lilian Chinyere Odumosu, pastor Dolly Igbinosa and Mcintosh Chimeziri, all guest speakers.

L-r … Mcintosh Chimeziri, Dr   Lilian chinyere odumosu, Her Excellency Mrs Bukola Ladoja wife of former Gov of Oyo state, Tosan Edodo Emore, were all guest speakers

Cross section of participants.

Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu; (middle) and other members cutting the cake, during the International Women’s Day on ‘Building a 21st Century Women in Every Ramification of life ‘organised by Women N Media held in Lagos on 8/3/2024.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10862 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

10th Omituntun Ramadan Lecture in Ibadan

Executive committee dinner of IPU in Geneva, Switzerland

Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja Branch, Sports , health…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 22, 2024

1 of 437