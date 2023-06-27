Obi pays condolence to Anikwenwa

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, Tuesday, paid condolence to the late former Dean, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa,(Emeritus) urging the family to take heart.

Obi, who was ably represented by Prof. Stella Okunna, Paul University Vice Chancellor, (Academics), said, “I condole with you and the entire Maxwell Anikwenwa family (particularly his dear wife, Nnediogo) on the death of your beloved father, His Grace Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa (Rtd) – Archbishop Emeritus and Dean, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion. His death is undoubtedly a painful loss in all ramifications.

“While His Grace was alive, he showed profound interest in human progress and development, and contributed significantly to good governance in Anambra State and Nigeria.

“Archbishop Anikwenwa was an accomplished administrator, a highly revered clergyman, a principled Church Leader and a dedicated servant of God who laboured diligently in the Lord’s Vineyard during his very eventful life.

“He was also a true patriot. As the then Governor of Anambra State, I worked closely with him. He was one of those who would always tell you the true position of things, as he boldly and frankly spoke truth to Power. His support for me, through his invaluable counsel, was considerable and very much appreciated. Even after my tenure as Governor, our relationship remained quite cordial. We shall miss him dearly

“May God grant him eternal rest and grant all who mourn him, especially the Christian Community, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he prayed.