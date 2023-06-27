Rwanda to play host to African Trade Insurance Agency’s AGM

Issues revolving around Africa’s trade and investment risks will take the center stage next week when the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) opens its meeting in Kigali, the Rwandan capital the pan-African multilateral trade & investment insurer has disclosed.

The event is scheduled to take place from the 5th to 7th July 2023 and is expected to comprise the 23rd Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and an Investor Roundtable.

The Roundtable will discuss Africa’s trade and investment risks under the theme: re-thinking Risk. Enabling Finance, against the backdrop of the continent’s economic fallout stemming from the Covid-19 scourge, the negative consequences of Russia – Ukraine war, and climate change.

“Several countries have emerged from these headwinds with a huge debt load, putting them at a risk of debt distress. Consequently, some sovereigns have defaulted while others are struggling to service their debt and moving closer to default. Clearly, there is need for faster and innovative solutions to sustainably manage Africa’s debt problem. There is also the issue of climate change which continues to impact negatively on many African economies. Africa needs to find a right balance between its immediate development needs and mitigating climate change,” ATI Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Moses, said.

“It’s therefore our hope that the roundtable discussions will come up with tangible solutions to these challenges and a way forward,” he added.

During the event, ATI is also expected to unveil its new brand identity as the organization positions itself to play a major role in the continent’s development.

“We believe that the new brand will provide a better fit to ATI’s growing stature as the largest provider of investment and trade credit insurance on the continent with the ultimate goal of accelerating its impact on Africa’s development,” Moses said.

Finance Ministers from at least 21-member countries, institutional shareholders, Regional and International Investors, Insurers, Financiers, and other governmental and non-governmental entities are expected to attend.

The Chairman of ATI’s AGM and Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, commended ATI for choosing the country to host its 23rd AGM, and noted that the Rwandan Government was pleased with ATI’s support to member countries.

“Rwanda is happy to be the host of ATI’s Annual General Meeting and I would like to extend a warm welcome to our visiting guests” Dr. Ndagijimana said.

Rwanda is one of the seven countries that established ATI in 2001, alongside Kenya, Burundi, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia; and has been an active member over the years.

