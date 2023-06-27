Fashion industry operators should be given low interest rates, long term loans – Jevbe Utho

Jevbe Obiomah Utho is the Chief Executive Officer of Finicky Stitches. She speaks with ISAAC NGUMAH on the fashion industry, its prospects, and challenges. She advises the government on what to do to grow the industry. Read on:

What year was your fashion house established?

It was established in 1997 but I have been sewing since 1988.

What made you want to go into the fashion industry?

I went into the industry because of my interest and passion.

What are your challenges in the fashion industry?

Sourcing of materials and power (electricity).

What is your experience with customers?

I have had good experiences with my customers because some of my customers are made through friendship and have grown organically over the years. I have always had good experiences with them and I have maintained a good relationship with them.

Where do you go to source for raw materials?

I source for my raw materials generally in Nigeria and if I have to import something I do that directly from China and Dubai.

Can you tell us about your business growth?

As I said, I have maintained good relationships with my customers. Step by step is how business growth has been. When I consolidate on one level I move to the next level, that’s how I have grown my business to where it is today.

Can you tell us about your business prospects?

My prospects in the fashion business are always very high because people must wear clothes. My own type of clothing is always in high demand because Nigerians are fun-loving and party-loving people who must wear good clothing to occasions.

Can you tell us about your business expansion?

My business has expanded beyond Nigerian borders. Those who were my customers who have left the country and migrated still remain my customers and have been helpful with referrals thereby expanding the business.

What kind of clothing do you design and sew?

We sew women’s clothing (bespoke) for evening wear, occasions, and casual wear. We also have ready-to-wear outfits. Basically, we make every kind of outfit for women.

What is your focus in the fashion industry?

I have tried to help the industry in my own capacity. As such I have trained a lot of upcoming designers so they can join the workforce to make the fashion industry grow. We are also looking for opportunities to export our products on a large scale abroad and also contribute to the economy of the nation.

Can you tell us about your impact so far through your training?

My impact so far has been fairly good, I have trained a lot of fashion designers who have come out under me both here and abroad and they still have access to me as they recognize me as their leader. A lot of fashion interns have also passed through my establishment.

There are other things I have done and continue to do for institutions in the fashion industry where I believe I have made an impact. I also moderate and oversee some fashion institutions.

What would you like the government to do for your industry?

I would like the government to open hubs for the fashion industry including areas for display. In terms of accessing loans, we should be given low interest rates, long-term loans not just short-term loans where you have to pay back at high interest rates. These loans should not just be for machinery, there should be a large amount for working capital as well.

The government should also improve our power system. If the idea of the hub becomes a reality, it will be supplied with power. If electricity can be improved all over the country it will also be beneficial.

What is your advice for young entrepreneurs in the fashion industry?

They should be hardworking; they should undergo proper training before they start their own fashion outfits. The fashion industry takes a lot of courage so they should be courageous, patient, start small and keep growing. They should be consistent and keep improving their skills.

For a better society