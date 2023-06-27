Universal Insurance, Coronation Insurance to deepen insurance awareness campaign on back of NAIPE confab

As events leading to the hosting of this year’s annual general meeting and conference of the National Association of Insurance Editors (NAIPE) remain upbeat, major stakeholders in the business of insurance in the country have continued to pledge support towards the successful hosting of the event.

The latest batch to sign on as partners to NAIPE event are Universal Insurance Plc and Coronation Insurance Plc as the two firms have expressed commitment to sponsoring the 2023 edition of the event which is scheduled to hold on July 6,2023 at the new secretariat of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in Victoria Island Lagos. NAIPE is the umbrella body for journalists covering insurance and pension sectors in Nigeria.

NAIPE holds its AGM in July every year and companies that sponsor the AGM have the unique opportunity to market their products and services to NAIPE members in the course of the event who will in-turn push out the information to the general public.

Universal Insurance offers a broad spectrum of insurance products for all types of businesses, corporate and individuals with unique services delivery.

According to Universal Insurance Plc, “Our vision is to be a dominant, specialised non life insurer in Nigeria, creating and delivering value to stakeholders while our mission is to offer specialised non life insurance protection to clients inspired by innovation, efficiency and prompt claims settlement.”

The Company is known for prompt claims settlement, integrity, satisfaction through professionalism, unity of purpose, reliability, as well as excellent teamwork.

Coronation Insurance that is also sponsoring the event is engaged in the business of underwriting life and non-life insurance risks and also issues diversified portfolio of investment contracts products to its customers with asset management solutions for their savings and target investment.

The Company’s products and services include insurance, trustee and registrar services, private banking, wealth management, asset management, and securities trading and brokerage services.

Its insurance includes personal insurance, bancassurance, and life assurance. Its trustee and registrar services include estate planning and shareholder services. Its private banking includes lending, treasury products, and accounts. Its wealth management includes financial planning, retirement planning, and managed portfolios. Its asset management includes fixed income, equities, and private equity. Its securities trading and brokerage services include brokerage services, fixed income, and investment advisory.

