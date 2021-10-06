Obi hails Teachers, praises their contribution to Education

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with teachers around the world, especially in Nigeria, for what he described as their commendable sacrifice for the growth of education in the country, while congratulating Anambra teachers who won different President’s Excellence Awards for the year 2021.

In a message to mark the International Teachers Day, Obi described them as the most critical part of human development through education. He noted that no meaningful development will be witnessed in the education sector without the contribution of teachers.

“As a committed apostle and vocal preacher of investment in education, I reiterate the need for governments to make aggressive investments in education, and in the same vein, take teachers’ welfare very seriously. Prompt payment of salaries and benefits to teachers are part of the educational investments that must be taken seriously by the government”, Obi said.

He encouraged teachers to remain committed to their duties as moral and educational formators of children and young people. He charged them to always teach by example, and beyond the classrooms, be shinning examples of nobility, patriotism and productivity.

Congratulating Anambra teachers for winning different national awards, Obi said they had stood themselves out as examples of excellence and hardwork. He urged them not to rest on their oars, but continue to give their best to the vocation.

Earlier in the day, an Anambra State teacher with Modebe Memorial Secondary School in Onitsha, Mrs. Bridget Nnabueze, emerged overall best teacher in public secondary schools in Nigeria. Mrs. Chiamaka of Our Lady’s High School, Onitsha, won the second best school administrator, while Akpakogwe Central School Ogidi came fourth in Public Primary Schools category among others.

