Obaseki urges harmony, unity among Edo PDP members, leaders

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated the need for the leaders and members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to remain united so as to win future elections.

Obaseki, during an enlarged meeting of party members and executives at the Oredo Party Secretariat in Benin City, said unity is key if the party must remain in power in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha said the Obaseki-led administration remains committed to ensuring peace, unity and harmony in the party and state.

According to him, “You will realise that those that want the growth and development of this party in the state are all here and those that don’t want unity in the party are not here.

“The reason why you join a political party is to have access to government and power. When you are in a political party without having access to power or government, it is like joining a pressure group or union.”

He continued: “We have the Governor, what else are we looking for? The whole government’s structure in Oredo is here. The governor is from PDP; we have senators from PDP; Chief of Staff to the Governor is from PDP; Solicitor General from PDP and Commissioners from PDP.

“Anybody that is not here is not ready to win, because we must continue to win. I appeal to you to go back and get more people because election is about numbers and we need the numbers to win.

“Election is coming soon, including Local Government, House of Assembly, Senate and Presidential elections and together, we must win the elections,” he charged.

Oredo PDP Chairman, Hon. Usiobaifo Henschel, in his welcome address, said PDP in Oredo is most harmonised in the state, adding, “PDP is one; we are a big family as the umbrella is wide enough to accommodate as many as possible.”

For a better society