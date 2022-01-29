Shops, buildings destroyed as petrol tanker catches fire in Onitsha

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

An unverified number of shops and buildings located in front of Relief market, Onitsha has been destroyed by fire following an explosion from a petrol tanker laden with the premium motor spirit, (PMS).

According to an eyewitness, the incident which happened around 8:30am on Friday was caused by the articulated truck which broke down at the bad portion of the busy Onitsha-Owerri expressway.

When our Correspondent visited the area, the inferno caused serious traffic gridlock along the highway, as Fire service men from Anambra and Delta states battled to quell the raging fire.

Some traders were also seen struggling to safeguard their goods from catching fire.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga said: “Information reveals that the cause of the fire is as a result of a tanker carrying fuel by Obodoukwu junction along Onitsha river Owerri road fell.

“The situation is under control and is closely monitored. The Police and fire service are currently on ground there.”

When reached, the chief fire Officer in Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili said his men were still battling to save the situation.

He declined giving any assessment on the level of damage caused by the fire, saying, “the true level of damage can not be ascertained until the fire is totally extinguished.

“You may have to call back much later in the day if you need a true assessment. For now, out men are still battling the fire, and we can only talk about casualty figures or material loses when we are done.”