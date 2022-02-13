Obaseki seeks better collaboration to expand opportunities for girls, females in science

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for stronger collaboration among global stakeholders to expand opportunities for women researchers and end all forms of discrimination and stereotypes about women in science.

The governor gave the charge in commemoration of the 2022 International Day for Women and Girls in Science, marked by the United Nations (UN).

He said, “In commemoration of this year’s International Day for Women and Girls in Science, it is imperative to restate the need for global stakeholders to come together to support initiatives that will further open up the space for more female researchers in sciences to explore innovative approaches to providing solutions to everyday problems.”

The governor noted, “As part of the implementation of the Edo State Government Transformation and Enhancement (EdoSTEP) programme, we have sustained efforts aimed at supporting more women to explore opportunities in various scientific fields. Through this programme, we will support more women scientists to develop innovative solutions to development needs in our communities.”

Obaseki further stated, “We have expanded our basic education reforms to junior secondary schools and technical colleges to ensure equal opportunity and a growth path for our children, including boys and girls, to explore careers in science and technology without discrimination.”

“With increased support from multi-national organisations, donor agencies, and other stakeholders, we will sustain programmes and policies geared at encouraging our female children to achieve their goals in science disciplines,” he added.

On this year’s theme, ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us,’ Obaseki said, “I urge young girls to take advantage of the unique opportunities in the Edo Tech Park, and compete with the male folks in developing innovative solutions to societal problems.”

According to the UN, the General Assembly adopted a resolution to establish an annual International Day on 22 December 2015, “to recognise the critical role women and girls play in science and technology communities.”

