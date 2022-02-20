Obaseki, Oyegun, hail Lady Bernadette Emumwen at 100

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, former governor of the state, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and other top government officials have hailed Lady Bernadette Aghayedo Emumwen, for her service to the society.

The governor gave the commendations at a church service to mark Lady Bernadette Emumwen’s 100 years birthday.

He noted, “The scripture said we should rejoice with those who rejoice. I’m here on behalf of the government and people of Edo State to rejoice with mama. We all know that life expectancy in this part of the world is not encouraging. When we see someone celebrating a century living here with us, I believe it’s worth celebrating.

“We are here to say thank you Lord for mama living up to a hundred years. All her children are here with her to celebrate. She can still stand and dance and has full command of her senses. What else can we thank God for?

Obaseki said, “I join other well-wishers to wish mama many happy returns. From the congregation, you can tell that the Catholic Church is your life and what gives you sustenance.”

Rev. Fr. Victor Emumwen, said his mother throughout her life managed the resources and her 10 children, noting that “she was a teacher and a farmer.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs. Teresa Ojezua expressed appreciation to the governor and other guests who came to celebrate with them.

