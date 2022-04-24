Obaseki mourns passing of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of an illustrious leader of the Yoruba race, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

In a statement, the governor described the Alaafin of Oyo, as a “a great ruler, who displayed kindness and compassion to his people, espousing the virtues of hard work, diligence and love for humanity.”

He noted, “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of a revered monarch and an illustrious leader of the Yoruba race, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

“Brave and cheerful, Oba Adeyemi embodied the ideals of the Yoruba nation, promoting the rich culture and heritage of the Yorubas and providing wise counsel to those who sought guidance from the throne.”

According to him, “During his over 50-year spell on the throne, Oyo witnessed numerous transformations and transitions, but he remained true to his heritage and harped on the need for brotherly love and conscientious living.”

“He will be remembered for his kind-nature, conviviality, wisdom and love for humanity and living.”

Obaseki commiserated with the Government and people of Oyo State, the Oyo Kingdom, family, friends, associates and well-wishers, and prayed that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

