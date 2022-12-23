Obaseki inspects ongoing construction of military operating base in Ehor

Chris Akhabue ,Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inspected ongoing construction of a forward operating base for the Nigerian Army in Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area, expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of work.

Obaseki, who was accompanied on the inspection tour by security chiefs and other top government officials, said the facility on completion will bolster the government’s efforts at combating crime and criminality in the state.

He said, “About 12 months ago there was alarming incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping along this axis and we then appealed to the Army Chief of Staff for assistance and support and if approved, the Edo State Government will construct a Forward Operating Base to accommodate his men to permanently remain here to checkmate the level of insecurity in the axis.

“This is a Forward Base under construction as approved by the Chief of Army Staff and being constructed by the Edo State Government to accommodate up to 90 men and officers at any point in time. From here they can deploy forces to support any operation around this axis instead of waiting on the Brigade in Benin City or Auchi.

“If you look carefully between Benin City and Auchi, there is no military presence and that is a distance of more than 100km. We are grateful to the Chief of Army Staff for his approval. I am here to see and inspect the quality and extent of work here and am impressed. I will ensure that the contractor completes this project before the rain starts again.”

He added, “This facility is quite extensive and it’s on about five hectares of land. In this forward base, roads need to be tarred, the area fenced and other facilities required so far I can see value for money.”

