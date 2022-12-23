We Must Show Gratitude to God, NDDC Boss Tells Staff

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, says the Commission has every reason to give thanks to God for preserving and directing the affairs of the interventionist agency in its service delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Audu-Ohwavborua, who spoke at the NDDC Annual Thanksgiving at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, underlined the importance of showing gratitude to God for its achievements and overcoming several challenges since its establishment.

He observed that the recent nomination of members of the NDDC board by President Buhari and subsequent screening and confirmation by the Senate were clear indications that the Niger Delta region was moving in the right direction.

The NDDC Boss stated: “As a people and a Commission, we may have strayed, but God has been merciful and faithful to us. The Senate has just approved the nominations for the Board of the NDDC, which shows that God is still at work. We are still relevant as a Commission, and will continue to evolve until we reach the promised land. God will do more for NDDC, and I believe next year will be better for NDDC.”

Audu-Ohwavborua said that the Commission would use every opportunity to thank God for His mercy and faithfulness through the years, noting: “Let us open our hearts in real thanksgiving as thanksgiving is first in the heart. God is definitely in our neighborhood.

In his exhortations, a visiting cleric from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Soji Oni, stressed the importance of being still and leaning on God regardless of situations and predicaments. “God has commanded us to be still. With the challenges and issues humanity faces every day, it is important that we cultivate and maintain a close relationship with God,” he remarked.

The Acting Director of Administration, Mrs. Chinyere Umeh, commended the NDDC management and staff for taking time to appreciate God for guiding and protecting all those working to develop the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. George Uzonwanne, said the proficiency of the Acting Managing director had prepared the grounds for the in-coming substantive board of the NDDC to make more gains for the Niger Delta region.