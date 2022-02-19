Obaseki: Edo strategically located to become Nigeria’s economic, industrial hub

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state is strategically located to become the nation’s economic and industrial centre, assuring that his government will sustain policies and reforms to place the state on the path of sustainable growth and development.

Obaseki, who delivered his opening remarks at a four-day retreat for staff of the Ministry of Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development, urged citizens’ collaboration towards the realization of the state’s 30-year development plan.

The governor said the plan will sustain ongoing reforms and projects by his administration aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people and ensuring a progressive and prosperous Edo State.

According to him, “Edo State is one of the most strategically located states in Nigeria as people always pass through the State. The key attraction, 600 years ago, is how the city was planned and it was the centre of civilization and attraction.

“We are fast losing it and need to reorganize our city, as a government and a state, following the fact that planning has become a problem for us.”

Obaseki, who said his government is utilizing every resource available to the state to pursue people-oriented projects to better the lives of citizens stated, “The biggest problem I have found in government is that people think that we are in government to steal and build indiscriminately and that nobody is planning for the State; this is not true.

“Nigeria is at a turning point as people lament every day that Nigeria is better without crude oil because some of our leaders have continued to loot resources from crude oil, but we all need to collaborate and build our state and country.”

He added, “Our city is expanding; I appeal to every one of us to be committed and collaborate with the necessary authorities to build the State.

“There is no place like Edo; we need to come together to build this state quickly. We are rich in vegetation, minerals and human resources. We need to fast-track our growth and will not negotiate it with anybody. I urge everyone to do the right thing.”

“We currently have a 30-year development plan in the state; we are committed to following the plan daily to correct the ills,” the governor assured.

