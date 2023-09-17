Obasanjo, Gov. Adeleke, Ooni, CAN President, others celebrate 16 years of Love of Christ Generation Church

Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo led a train of dignitaries to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim and 2nd year thanksgiving service of its Lagos Cathedral in an event titled “Divine Victory” on September 10, 2023. Dignitaries included the supreme head, C&S Unification church worldwide, His Eminence Solomon Alao (Baba Olori), His royal majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II Ooni of Ife, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Sarah Tunji Isola OFR, Olori Dr Onikepo Akande CON, the chairman of the Lagos state parks management committee, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinke Akinsanya, Chief Dele Momodu, and many others.

The church’s founder, Rev Esther Ajayi, who hosted the event, thanked God for the milestones in her opening remarks. “I am filled with gratitude, excitement, and overflowing with the joy of the Holy Spirit today. Whoever is grateful for what he/she receives will receive another. This is to thank God for being faithful all through another year. Happy anniversary to the church of God.”

In his exhortation, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), commended Rev. Ajayi for her excellent course in Christendom.

He said: “We enjoy victory in Jesus Christ, and we must be grateful and not take his gift of victory for granted. In Nigeria, we must come back to thank God for the sustainability of ministry. We have gathered to thank God for the victory given to the Love of Christ Generation Church over the past year’s challenges, either being read or heard of as testimonies today through a strong woman in Africa. Despite the general issues faced by African women, such as discrimination, segregation, harassment, and the like, Iya Adura defied all odds and overcame them. This is a triumph story indeed.”

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the father of the day, said: “Esther is a very good daughter of mine. She has proven to be a strong lover of God and the things of God over the years. She brings everyone together, and that’s what Christianity is all about. Let us continually encourage her in every possible way to achieve her mission here on earth.”

The former president congratulated Gov Adeleke; he described the governor as an example of a leader who is not ashamed to praise God despite occupying the highest office in the state.

As the Royal father of the day, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in the company of other traditional rulers, ushered prayers on Rev. Esther and her family. He also spoke about the importance of giving to the vineyard of God and the beauty in unity.

“There is absolute beauty in the unity in diversity. We should always take advantage of an environment that helps bring people of different cultures, beliefs, histories, and the like together. Humans can demonstrate this through giving and constant prayers for those God has put in charge of a ministry,” he added.

Earlier, on September 8, there was a seven-hour marathon praise night that featured gospel singers including Temitope Samuel, Evangelist Yewande Agbugan, Ambassador Shina Harmony, Williams Addo, Segun Praise, Tolani Soul Province, and Laolu Gbenjo.