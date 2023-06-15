OAU 100 level student allegedly commits suicide

– Police launch investigation

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

A 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU) Salako Treasure has reportedly been found dead in an uncompleted building with traces of suicide.

The Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday.

Opalola stated that the homicide detectives of the SCIID have begun an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the student.

She noted that the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained at the moment, adding that a team of detectives is already probing the cause of the death.

It was gathered that the lifeless body of the female student of the institution was found in an uncompleted building in the Lagere area in Ile Ife, with a bottle of sniper.

According to a reliable source, the deceased student from the Department of Entrepreneurs had earlier been declared missing.

“Her body was found on Wednesday, 14th June in an uncompleted building in the Lagere area of Ile-Ife. Beside her was found a bottle of sniper which was suspected to have been used.

“It is unclear if the student actually took her own life willingly or it was a case of planned assassination/rituals, but making it look like a suicide.”

In his reaction, the university’s PRO, Abiodun Olarewaju described the incident as unfortunate and painful.

He said, “We’ve lost a part one student, a promising young lady to what was alleged to be suicide, although it happened outside campus, we are not happy that we could lose such a person under such circumstances.

“The university under the administration of Vice-Chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire is pained that a student of that tender age could resolve to such thing.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be our brothers’ keeper. The feeler we are getting is that she has suffered from depression and people around her knew all this, they ought to have referred her to someone elderly or someone who could be of help to her as a psycho-emotional assistant.

We sympathize with ourselves, especially the parent who lost a young future bright lady.

“This world is filled with ups and downs. I want to admonish that those emotional, psychological, and academic frustrations should not make anyone resolve in taking his or her life.

“Her remains have been evacuated and we involved the police,” he stated.