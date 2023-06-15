NUJ Correspondents Chapel restates commitment to partner with Ebonyi Govt

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ebonyi State, has reiterated it’s commitment to partner with the State Government in the actualization of it’s policies/programmes.

This was the outcome of resolutions reached on Wednesday at the end of it’s Congress held at the Union Secretariat located at Spera in Deo Plaza Abakaliki.

The Communique signed by the Chairman Comrade Samson Nwafor and Secretary Comrade Nabob Ogbonna, assured the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru, of it’s avowed cooperation and partnership in the dissemination of government policies and programmes.

“The Chapel congratulates the Executive Governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, on his victory at the polls and subsequent swearing-in as the 4th Executive Governor of the State.

“The Chapel commends Governor Nwifuru, on the pedigree of individuals appointed so far to assist in implementing government policies and programmes”

The Chapel lauds the State Chief Executive for the appointment of Dr Monday Uzor and Dr Boniface Nwankwo who are members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, as Chief Press Secretary and Special Assistant (SA) on Documentation, respectively.

According to the Communique, “we plead with the Governor to appoint more members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ebonyi State into his government”

The Chapel congratulates the new Speaker of Ebonyi state 7th House of Assembly Rt.Hon Moses Ije Odunwa and other members of the House on their successful inauguration.

It further extended it’s hand of fellowship to the newly inaugurated National Assembly members of Ebonyi State extraction especially the immediate past Governor of the State Engr David Umahi, on their successful inauguration.