No reason to complain to Nigerians, we begged for tough Job, Tinubu tells Governors

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday told 36 state governors who make up the National Economic Council (NEC) that there is no reason to complain to Nigerians about the situation of the country saying they begged and campaigned for a tough job.

Tinubu who made this known during the inauguration of the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President, Kashim Shettima said NEC has the mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affair of the country.

Tinubu added that the monthly meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) has remained the official economic platform for robust dialogue among the federal government, the 36 state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other key stakeholders is also evident that the task of growing our economy is quite anomalous, but you and I asked for it, we campaigned for it, we even dance for it, we begged for it. So, we have no reason to complain.

The President said, “It is a great pleasure for me that I joined today for the inauguration of this administration’s National Economic Council.

“The National Economic Council was established by the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended as one of the executive bodies of the federal government.

“The NEC has the mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular, on appropriate measures for the coordination of the economic plans and programs of government, ministries, departments, and agencies.

”Your Excellencies it is worthy of note that the monthly meeting of NEC, chaired by the Vice President has remained the official economic platform for robust dialogue among the federal government, the 36 state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other key stakeholders.

“In my inaugural speech of May 29, year 2003 I expressed this administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that’s not just our humanity, encourages compassion towards one another, and duly rewards our collective effort to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.

“I also listed the principles that will guide our administrations and it is as follows: to be impartial, to govern according to the Constitution, and the rule of law; to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality.

“To promote economic growth and development, through job creation, food security, and an end to poverty; To prominently feature women and youth in all our activities, and to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption, while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of various anti-corruption agencies.

“I also highlighted eight priority areas to which this administration would focus, security, economy, jobs, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“We have already taken significant steps by ending the first subsidy and unifying the foreign exchange rate. This government will continue to transform our nation’s fortunes and bring about unprecedented development through good governance.

“We are committed to sustainable initiatives and programs that will stimulate the rejuvenation of the economy without causing inflation.

“The plans and ideas we have presented underscore our confidence in our ability to meet the challenges of the day and pave the way for a better future.

“The NEC meeting has over the years, been very constructive and productive, and key outcomes, resolutions, and recommendations translated into brilliant government policies.

“It is also evident that the task of growing our economy is quite enormous, but you and I asked for it, we campaigned for it, we even dance for it, we begged for it. So, we have no reason to complain.

“We must harness the growth potential of Nigeria and bring about serious development to bring us from a potential nation to pragmatic economic development in a rapid manner. Their expectation is on NEC as a veritable source of articulating policies and programs that are people-oriented. I cannot overemphasize that. It is also reassuring to note that the populace and members of this country are behind us, they want reforms and they want it quick to have a meaningful impact in their lives.

“We have enormous challenges facing us, it is you and I, we have all the 36 governors and stakeholders and you have the flexibility of using the local government to rapidly develop the infrastructure within the local government areas.

“Collaboration is not a crime. Please let us do so,” he added.